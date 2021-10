A dog was trapped in a drain pipe in West Roxbury Wednesday, according to the Boston Fire Department, which had sent crews to free the animal.

Firefighters shared images of the crews working to free the animal. They were using a camera to find the dog's position, officials said, and images showed men in a trench and the end of the pipe.

It wasn't immediately clear how the dog got stuck in the pipe.