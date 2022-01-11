FIRST ALERT: Bitter Cold Tonight But Winds Die Down, Warmer Wednesday

We can only go up from here! At least with our wind chill temperatures. Some of the lowest wind chill numbers by state today were:

Mt. Washington, NH -76;

Rangeley, ME -41;

Greensboro, VT -35;

Peru, MA -20;

Torrington, CT -13;

Pawtucket, RI -8.

Tuesday night we may hit single-digit and below zero lows again, but since it won’t be too windy our wind chills will be only around zero.

Temperatures modify a bit as we head into midweek. Wednesday’s highs reach the 20s to 30s - a little heatwave compared to Tuesday. Temperatures increase on a gusty southwest wind which could get as high as 40 mph in higher terrain and at the coast.

We increase high temperatures a bit more with more clouds around for Thursday with highs in the low to upper 30s. Friday we’re watching an ocean storm well offshore.

There is a chance that southeastern Masschusetts gets clipped by some wind and light snow. Our Exclusive NBC forecast model has around a 30% chance for precipitation Friday - over a 30% chance for southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Maine.

NBC10 Boston

The waves will also increase off our coast with the flow more north to northwest at the height of the storm, again way offshore. Gusty winds at the coast can be expected too. Stay tuned for updates on this storm.

NBC10 Boston

This weekend we will again see some arctic air as temps fall to highs in the teens on Saturday. It doesn’t look as windy as Tuesday, so we don’t anticipate the dangerous wind chills at this time.

We warm back to the 20s for Sunday as another ocean storm approaches. This one seems to affect more of New England Sunday into Monday, snow northwest and rain southeast. But this is only one forecast model. Others have most of the precipitation offshore. However, we are several days away and the track of the system will change. Stay tuned!