First Lady Jill Biden travels to Connecticut and Massachusetts this week

First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Connecticut and Massachusetts on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Wednesday, Feb. 21.
According to a press release from the Office of the First Lady, Jill Biden will arrive at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In the evening, she is scheduled to speak at a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund in Guilford, Connecticut.
On Wednesday, the First Lady will arrive at the Boston Logan International Airport at around 7:00 p.m. She will deliver remarks at an event in Cambridge, Massachusetts the next morning as a part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.
More related stories
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.