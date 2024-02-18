Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden travels to Connecticut and Massachusetts this week

The First Lady will be making appearances and giving remarks at different events from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Wednesday, Feb. 21

By Laney Broussard

Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Connecticut and Massachusetts on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Wednesday, Feb. 21.

According to a press release from the Office of the First Lady, Jill Biden will arrive at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In the evening, she is scheduled to speak at a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund in Guilford, Connecticut.

On Wednesday, the First Lady will arrive at the Boston Logan International Airport at around 7:00 p.m. She will deliver remarks at an event in Cambridge, Massachusetts the next morning as a part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

