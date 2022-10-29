First Lady Jill Biden visits New Hampshire for Democratic Party Events

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire taking part in political events with Senator Maggie Hassan and the local Democratic party.

She will first be visiting Manchester and take part in a couple of events for Senator Hassan, where she will be delivering remarks.

She will then be accompanied by Hassan, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Congressman Chris Pappas in Portsmouth, NH for another political event.

New Hampshire republicans expressed themselves of the visit in a press release:

“New Hampshire Democrats have been in lockstep with the failed Biden agenda that has caused immeasurable suffering for Granite Staters, who are struggling to buy groceries and fill their oil tanks ahead of winter.” said RNC Spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris of the visit.

Earlier in the week, singer Mary J. Blige joined Jill Biden and the American Cancer Society to announce national meetings on breast and cervical cancer.