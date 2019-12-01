First Major Snow Storm of the Season

Clouds increase this morning with snow developing during the afternoon. Snow will quickly change to rain at the coast, but before that happens, several inches of snow are possible.

There will be a significant lull in the precipitation late Sunday night into Monday. Light precipitation is possible, but it won’t amount to a whole lot. As the coastal low starts to develop, snow will redevelop Monday afternoon. Additional accumulations are possible. The snow will taper off to flurries by late Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week looks dry and sunny. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but the chill will return by the end of the week and next weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s. It’s possible that high temperatures by Saturday may stay in the 20s!

Warmer weather will return by the end of the 10-day. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 40s. Unsettled weather will return that Monday and Tuesday, but that round of precipitation will be mainly rain.