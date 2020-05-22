Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

#FitForTheFrontLine is a national fitness challenge to show appreciation for front line workers.

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston are partnering with over 20 health care organizations, including Mass General Brigham and Brown Medicine, to kick off a nationwide movement of physical activity on May 26. The event will culminate on June 14.

We’re challenging people to think about an activity they can do, either in their home or outside, to raise money from their friends, family, and social networks.

Fitness activities can range from dedicating a walk around the block, cycling for 60 minutes, or doing a 30 minute meditation. Just use the hashtag #FitForTheFrontLine on social (Twitter, Instagram) and choose a local hospital below to show your support.