Flight Delays and Cancellations Continue at Logan Airport

Weekend travelers continue to face a string of flight delays and cancellations at Logan Airport.

According to FlightAware, 53 flights departing Logan Airport have been cancelled in the last 24 hours. That number includes 29 departing flights cancelled only just today. In addition to the cancellations, 20 departing flights today at Logan have also been delayed.

Logan Airport is encouraging travelers to monitor their chosen airline's apps for updates, along with checking social media frequently from those airlines.