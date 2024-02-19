Floramo's Restaurant in Wakefield has been replaced by a new establishment

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of two locations of a legendary place for steak tips has shut down and has been replaced by a new spot.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Floramo's Restaurant in Wakefield is no longer in operation, with the post saying that "Floramo's Malden & Wakefield have combined" while referring customers to the Centre Street location in Malden. The post thread also indicates that Floramo's does eventually plan to open back up in Chelsea, as was hinted at when its original location there closed in 2022, a few months after the Wakefield outlet debuted and just before the Malden location opened.

A poster within the thread mentions that the new spot replacing the Wakefield location of Floramo's is called Main St Grill and Taps, which we are currently trying to confirm.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the now-closed location of Floramo's in Wakefield (as well as the new restaurant there) is 1099 Main Street, Wakefield, MA, 01880. The website for Floramo's is at http://floramos.net/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)