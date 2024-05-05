Food news! New bakery in the Seaport, Chinese restaurant opening in Brookline

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 29 and May 5.

Levain Bakery to Open in Boston's Seaport District

A group of bakeries based in New York City will be opening its second location in Boston, and this one will be along the waterfront.

Kung Fu Kitchen to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

A small group of Chinese restaurants based in New York City will be expanding to the Boston area.

Caffe Ducali to Open in Winchester

A familiar name in the North End who is behind several dining and drinking spots in the Boston area will be opening a new place in the northern suburbs.

EVOO and Za in Cambridge's Kendall Square to Close; Arlington Location of Za to Remain Open

A pair of Cambridge restaurants that are under the same ownership are saying farewell.

Posto to Move from Somerville's Davis Square to Assembly Row

A restaurant in Somerville that is known in part for its pizza is moving to another section of the city.

