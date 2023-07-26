Food truck owner sentenced to prison for COVID-relief fraud

The owner of a food truck in Massachusetts was sentenced in federal court in Boston for filing fraudulent loan applications to get pandemic relief funds.

56-year-old Loc Vo, from Brighton, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised released.

Authorities say Vo submitted loan applications for his businesses, Smart Gourmet LLC and Indy Publish. In the applications, he requested $1.5 million and committed to use the funds for rent, mortgage interest, payroll and utilities, among other eligible expenses.

Authorities say Vo used the funds to purchase shares in an electric car manufacturer, an internet marketplace company and a biotechnology company.

Vo was also ordered to pay 1,516,606 in restitution as part of his sentence.