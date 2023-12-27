For 2nd time, driver in deadly Apple store crash back in custody over GPS bracelet

The driver accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, last year has once again had his bail revoked because of an issue involving the device used to guarantee he's obeying his home confinement.

It's the second time Bradley Rein has had his bail revoked because his GPS bracelet had lost power, leaving probation officers unable to track where he was.

Rein was ordered to wear the bracelet while out of jail on grand jury charges in the Nov. 21, 2022, crash that killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured 22 others.

On Friday night, at about 9:37 p.m., the Massachusetts Probation Services Electronic Monitoring Program found that Rein's GPS bracelet had lost power and were unable to contact him after leaving six voicemails, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Hingham police went to his house and couldn't find him, then got an arrest warrant and took him into custody later Friday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors moved to revoke Rein's bail and, at hearing in Plymouth Superior Court Wednesday, a judge ordered he be evaluated by the court's clinician. Following that hearing, prosecutors said, the judge ordered that Rein be committed to a state mental health facility for 20 days.

During that period, Rein's bail was revoked — the issue will be revisited at a court hearing on Jan. 16, prosecutors said.

Probation officers previously lost contact with Rein's GPS bracelet in September.

Hingham police officers had to visit Rein's house more than once over a weekend to tell him to turn the bracelet back on; he allegedly told them he hadn't charged the bracelet. By Monday, police obtained a warrant for alleged probation violation and Rein was taken into custody, prosecutors said at the time. A judge ordered he have his bail revoked for 60 days.

Rein's lawyer has called the crash an accident.

A Plymouth County grand jury indicted Rein in March on one count of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation over Bradley's death. He's also been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In April, Rein was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle and to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason. He was also ordered to turn over his passport, be fitted for a GPS monitor and possess no weapons.

Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. First responders found workers and bystanders administering first aid to the victims, several of whom were badly injured, authorities have said.

Rein told police at the scene that his foot got stuck on the SUV's accelerator, prosecutors said. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Prosecutors allege that electronic records from Rein's 4Runner show "no indication of brake application" during the five seconds ahead of the crash, when the SUV accelerated to 60 mph and swerved off the road into the front of the store.

Rein also faces a civil lawsuit, along with Apple and the owner, developer and management of the property where the store is located, filed by multiple victims of the crash.