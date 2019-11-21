Former BC Student Charged in Boyfriend’s Suicide to Face Judge Friday

What to Know Inyoung You, 21, is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the suicide of her 22-year-old boyfriend Alexander Urtula

Both You and Urtula were students at Boston College at the time, and Urtula jumped to his death just 90 minutes before graduation

You will be arraigned Friday morning in Suffolk Superior Court.

A former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his life faces arraignment.

A spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney says 21-year-old Inyoung You is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors say You sent Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of the relationship, including many urging him to "go kill yourself."

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

"Since losing Alexander in May, the Urtula family and everyone who loved Alex has been devastated by his loss," the Urtula family said in a statement.

It continued: "Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again. Alex's family respects the process underway in Massachusetts and, because it is ongoing and because the pain of their loss is still so fresh for those who loved him, the family will not be making any further public comments at this time. We are grateful for the support of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, particularly the victim witness advocates and all the resources they have made available to our family. We ask that the news media and public respect their wishes to grieve privately and honor Alex's memory by allowing his family and friends the privacy they need during this difficult time."

Earlier this week You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula's brother in the moments before his death.

When You was indicted in October, prosecutors said she was in South Korea.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.