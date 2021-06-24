Local

Ray Flynn

Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn Undergoes Hip Surgery After Fall

Ray Flynn, who served as mayor of Boston from 1984 until 1993, underwent hip replacement surgery after falling in the city

By Kelly Garrity

Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn was hospitalized and underwent a hip replacement surgery after a fall in South Boston this weekend, his family said Thursday. 

Flynn fell on East 4th Street Saturday while walking with his wife, Catherine, the family's statement said. The Boston Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived to help and brought Flynn to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent the surgery on Monday. 

Flynn was discharged from the hospital and will continue to go through physical therapy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, the family said. 

“We want to express our sincere thanks to the Boston Fire Department, Boston EMS, the medical professionals at Mass General, as well as the dedicated team at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital,” the family said. “We also want to thank our friends and neighbors who sent get well cards and prayers for Mayor Flynn. We will provide updates as he continues to make progress in his recovery.”

Flynn was Boston's mayor from 1984 until he was appointed as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993. His son, Ed, currently serves on the Boston City Council representing District 2.

