Former NH senator says Manchester mayor would turn state ‘into Massachusetts'

Former New Hampshire Attorney General and Senator Kelly Ayotte, tweeted “Take it from @maura_healey, Joyce Craig would turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts.”

By Irvin Rodriguez

A former New Hampshire Senator is responding after Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey endorsed Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig for Governor after current governor Chris Sununu announced he will not be running for reelection.

“Like many Granite Staters, I fear we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts,” Ayotte wrote in a different statement she posted into social media.

Healey, who has family in New Hampshire, said “Joyce has delivered again and again for Manchester — her record of success speaks for itself.” in a tweet

Candidates are now declaring after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he was not running for reelection with 18 months left to serve.

