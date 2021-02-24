Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Four Cars Catch Fire in Somerville Parking Garage

The open-air garage in Somerville did not have a sprinkler system

By Mary Markos

Four cars caught fire in a Somerville parking garage early Wednesday morning, according to the city's chief.

The blaze broke out on the fourth level, spread into an empty space and an adjacent apartment building, according to Fire Chief Charlie Breen. The flames did not spread into the residential section.

There was no sprinkler system because it is an open air garage. The fire and smoke caused extensive damage, according to Breen.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 1 hour ago

Sunshine, Highs Near 50 Wednesday

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Man Killed in Crash on Route 1 in Wrentham

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

fireSomervilleCar Fireparking garageSomerville Fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us