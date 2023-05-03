Local

Framingham

Framingham Braces for Potential School Bus Driver Strike

The Union Teamsters Local 170, which represents the drivers, said that they’re currently in negotiations with the bus company NRT Bus, Inc. and have yet to reach an agreement

By Carla Rojo

A bus driver strike could be a possibility for multiple school districts in the state, including Framingham, Westborough and Marlborough. 

The union is asking for fair wages, health care and retirement for its members, and they’re hoping that a strike can be avoided. 

 “We’re not at the table negotiating. It’s between the union and NRT the bus company," Lincoln Lynch IV with Framingham Public Schools explained.

He added that they’ve sent out letters to parents warning them of this possibility and that they will not close school if this becomes a reality.  In his district as many as 5,400 students could be impacted.

Priscila Sousa is the chair of the Framingham School Committee. She said that the district is already dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.  She estimates the district should have around 77 drivers, but only has around 55 on a good day. 

“It is panic-inducing," she said of the strike. "So in Framingham a part of the education experience that we have includes transportation. It is virtually impossible in a population like Framingham to provide an equitable education without transportation."

Marlborough and Westborough have also notified parents about the potential disruptions.

In a statement NRT Bus, Inc. says in part, that they respect their employees federally protected right to strike but are saddened that the Teamsters are considering moving forward with a strike. Particularly given the progress that has been made in the collective bargaining discussions. 

The union said if they don’t come to an agreement the bus drivers will start their strike this Monday, May 8. 

