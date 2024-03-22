boston restaurant talk

The last remaining Friendly's restaurant in Boston has closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

<b>Friendly's: Honey BBQ Chicken Melt</b>
Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube

The sole remaining location of a regional chain of restaurants and ice cream shops inside Route 128 has shut down.

According to a source along with a Boston Globe article, Friendly's at Logan Airport in East Boston is no longer in business, with this being the last outlet within the Boston city limits and the closest remaining Friendly's to the city being in Norwood, Peabody, and Weymouth. The only standalone location inside Route 128 closed in the fall of 2019, with that one being in Stoneham.

Friendly's, which is headquartered in Wilbraham, was first established in Springfield in 1935. The website for the company can be found at https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/

