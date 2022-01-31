Frigid Monday, Another Chance for Snow Later This Week

We continue to dig out of record snowfall from this weekend in southern and eastern New England. The sunshine reflecting off the snowfall will make it extra bright again, so grab the sunglasses.

Highs will reach the upper 20s to 30 south, 20s north. A few clouds will be around Monday night, with temperatures dropping off quickly, especially inland. Lows will be mostly in the teens south, a few single digits away from the coast and single digits north.

High pressure breaks down a bit on Tuesday and as it moves east we could also see an onshore flow developing which may bring along some snow showers and flurries along the coast. It's something to keep an eye on, but we're not expecting much in the way of accumulation at this point.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s south, mid to upper 20s north. The cold air takes a break from New England Wednesday and especially Thursday as we see temperatures reaching the 40s south, but it remains colder across the North Country.

A frontal system will reach the region by Thursday, bringing with it snow, sleet, and the chance for freezing rain for portions of central and northern New England, with rain only to the south. We’ll have to watch it closely Thursday night as it slips southward and low pressure develops along it Friday. At the same time, colder air will be moving south so we could see rain change to snow from north to south.

After that, we cool off to the 20s for Saturday and the 30s on Sunday with no big storms.