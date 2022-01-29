Local

snowfall totals

How Much Snow Has Fallen So Far Across Massachusetts, New England?

Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling Saturday as a blizzard begins to blast the region.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England:

Massachusetts

Westminster: 1.1"

Stow: 2"

East Falmouth: 1.5"

Yarmouth: 0.5"

Monson: 2"

Cambridge: 1.7"

Marstons Mills: 0.5"

West Falmouth: 2"

West Tisbury: 3.5"

Fairhaven: 3"

Acushnet: 3"

Waquoit: 0.5"

Brewster: 0.4"

Pocasset: 0.5"

New Bedford: 3.5"

Westfield: 0.5"

Agawam: 0.5"

Milton: 2.3"

Franklin: 1"

Rhode Island

Tiverton: 5"

West Warwick: 3.5"

Barrington: 2"

Source: National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m.

