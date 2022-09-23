From Escaping War to Overcoming Childhood Cancer, AAPI Firefighter Shares Inspiring Story

Kaosunday Reth's family escaped war in Cambodia and arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston 40 years ago. Now, he's a Massachusetts Port Authority firefighter, and his journey has come full circle.

The Massport Fire Lieutenant is one of very few Asian-American firefighters in the Bay State but he hopes as more people hear his story, it might encourage more people of color to join the ranks.

Emergencies to a bystander can appear to be chaos but it's where trained professionals like Reth shine.

"I think it's more important to be of service and help your fellow man and woman and child," Lt. Reth told NBC10 Boston. "Sounds kind of corny, but that's. That's the only reason I'm here."

Known as Sunday, he was named for the refugee camp and day he was born. His family escaped the deadly Khmer Rouge genocide -- but it was just the beginning in a long journey of struggles.

"And from there, they just spent all of their efforts to try to get me and my two sisters a better life in America. And they succeeded," he shared. "We got here in 1982, right here at Logan Airport."

Reth beat cancer twice as a kid, and he says it's during that time that he realized he wanted to be a firefighter.

"Throughout the three year battle I had, there was a ton of people that helped me, you know, not just the medical field, but teachers and grown ups and friends," he said. "And that always stuck with me to this day."

Reth became Winthrop's first Asian-American firefighter. Then in 2010, he was selected for the coveted post at Massport, coming full circle to Logan Airport.

He was recently promoted to lieutenant, becoming the first Asian-American to hold the post for the department.

At an international airport, Reth says it's just helpful to be patient.

"There's a lot of languages I don't speak over there and there's a lot of people that are confused and don't know where to go because they can't read the signs or they can't see the pictures," he said.

He maintains a positive attitude even through his numerous hurdles, including the 2011 death of his son at birth. And he approaches all the difficulties as if he's trained in turning pain into purpose.

When asked if he feels like all of his life's obstacles help define that purpose, Reth responded, "When I have quiet moments and I think about it. But my day to day, I don't. it's because you learn that the past doesn't make your future."

"All of my adversities and all of the difficult times in my life were all fuel, adding fuel to my fire," he added.

In his 16 years as a firefighter, Reth says he's noticed a slight increase in Asian-Americans joining the ranks and he hopes more young people of color might see him at a scene and recognize their own possibilities.