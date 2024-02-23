Fugitive arrested in Mass. over 2022 guitar assault at NH campground

A man wanted for more than a year for allegedly using a guitar and a rock to attack a group at a New Hampshire campground was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts, the U.S. Marshals said.

David Makin, a 51-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on charges including attempted murder, the fugitive-hunting agency said Friday.

Makin was allegedly involved in a fight at a campground in Canterbury on Aug. 19, 2022, and initially charged with domestic violence, the Marshals said. He was indicted in January 2023 on six charges for allegedly attacking multiple people in the fight, using a guitar and a rock to hit one person in the head.

Makin was tracked to a Mann Street home in Lawrence on Thursday night that Marshals and Lawrence police surrounded, taking the man into custody. He was ordered held without bail on a fugitive from jutice charge in Lawrence District Court, the Marhsals said, and would eventually be extradited to New Hampshire.

It wasn't immediately clear if Makin had an attorney who could speak to the charges.