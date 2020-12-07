Gigantic Sinkhole Discovered in Boston Neighborhood Park: ‘It's Kind of Scary'

A mystery is unfolding at a park in Dorchester, Massachusetts, after a gaping, 40-foot deep, 3.5-foot wide sinkhole was discovered.

“It’s forty feet deep. You can’t even see the bottom of it,” said Kristin Bergeson, who was walking her dog in Ronan Park.

“At first we thought they were redigging for a light post or something then we looked over and you couldn’t see the bottom. It was crazy,” said Matt Bergeson.

The gigantic hole, which is at the base of a steep hill in the Boston neighborhood, was discovered Sunday by a dad walking in the area. He called 311, he says, and when he wasn’t satisfied with the immediacy of the response, he called 911.

Emergency personnel responded to secure the scene. On Monday, Boston Parks and Recreation had it secured by barriers, netting and tape.

Locals came out to the park Monday, trying to catch a glance down the hole that seems never ending.

“To me I think the whole thing is going to fall. I don’t know what’s under here so. I just had to come see it. I don’t know it was that big...it’s very deep,” Jyel Ancrum said.

Jeremiah DePina said, “It’s kind of scary because I’m short you know. I’m afraid of heights. I’m short man so if I go down there I’m not coming back.”

Boston Parks and Recreation says an engineering firm will take a look at the hole, and bring in a probe to see what’s down below.

They’re suspicious it could be an old cracked drain pipe that possibly gave way after the recent rain.

Either way, residents want it filled sooner rather than later. Until then, some residents say they’ll stick to the sidewalks.