Girl, 12, Missing Since Jan. 20, Police in Chelsea Say

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for over a week, Chelsea police said Tuesday, asking the public for help finding her.

Aaliya Angelique Claudio has been missing since Jan. 20, police said. She didn't appear in her last class at her middle school and didn't return home.

She's 5-foot-7 and 156 lbs. with brown eyes and hair. She was wearing black pants, a black sweater and a dark green jacket, with gray Croc shoes.

Anyone with information about Aaliya's location is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4855.