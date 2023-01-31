Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Girl, 12, Missing Since Jan. 20, Police in Chelsea Say

Anyone with information about Aaliya Angelique Claudio's location is asked to call Chelsea police

A missing persons poster for Aaliya Angelique Claudio, a 12-year-old girl missing since Jan. 20
Handout

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for over a week, Chelsea police said Tuesday, asking the public for help finding her.

Aaliya Angelique Claudio has been missing since Jan. 20, police said. She didn't appear in her last class at her middle school and didn't return home.

She's 5-foot-7 and 156 lbs. with brown eyes and hair. She was wearing black pants, a black sweater and a dark green jacket, with gray Croc shoes.

Anyone with information about Aaliya's location is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4855.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsChelseamissing persons
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us