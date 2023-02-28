Local

missing person

Girl, 15, Missing Over a Week From Hyde Park in Boston

Destiny Cotto is known to visit the Ashmont and Fields Corner parts of Dorchester

By Asher Klein

Destiny Cotto
Boston police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen more than a week ago in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, the department said Tuesday.

Destiny Cotto, who's from Hyde Park, was last seen about 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the neighborhood, police said Tuesday, asking for help in finding her.

She was last seen in a black jacket, blue hoodie, blue jeans over black leggings and white sneakers, police said. She's known to visit the Ashmont and Fields Corner parts of Dorchester.

Anyone who has information about where Destiny may be is asked to call police at 617-343-5607. They can also share information anonymously by calling 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

