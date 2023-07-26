Good Samaritans carry injured dog down from mountain in New Hampshire

An incredible rescue took place in New Hampshire after a dog got stuck on a mountain during his hike.

Bruno was hiking up Mount Jefferson with his humans when his paws got torn up by the hot, jagged terrain. He couldn't walk.

We're told his owners ran out of food and water and were forced to spend the night up there without shelter.

Thankfully some Good Samaritans finally showed up and put him in a rescue sling. The group took turns carrying him down the mountain.

The hike down took about 16 hours, but Bruno is OK.

Mount Jefferson is the third-highest mountain in New Hampshire and a popular hiking spot.

