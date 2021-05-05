Gov. Baker to Give COVID Vaccination Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak around 12:30 p.m. during a visit to the vaccination site at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Earlier in the day, at 9 a.m., the governor is scheduled to visit Stock Pot Malden to highlight Local Lunchbox, a program that provides free and locally prepared meals for children across the state.

On Tuesday night, Baker touted the fact that Massachusetts has already surpassed the milestone of having over 70% of the state's residents with at least one shot. President Joe Biden has said his goal is to have all of America reach that goal by the Fourth of July.

Baker has said that Massachusetts is on track to meet its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million people by early June. Already, 3.9 million people have been vaccinated, with another 180,000 scheduled to get their first dose in the next week.

Earlier this week, the state announced plans to close four of its seven mass vaccination sites by the end of June in favor of a more targeted approach to reach the roughly 30% of the state’s eligible population that has not yet received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The state will instead send more doses to 22 smaller regional sites, expand mobile vaccination efforts, and bring vaccine clinics to senior centers, YMCAs, houses of worship and other community sites, Baker said.

Today we outlined how we're adapting our vaccine infrastructure to reach more people in the coming weeks and months.



We will work with our partners to deliver even more targeted, community-based options, like our $30 million vaccine equity initiative.



➡️ https://t.co/fMUU8sGAq0 pic.twitter.com/acuvbZ1Fnc — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 3, 2021

While there has been some hesitancy among people who have not yet been vaccinated, more often that not, it’s a matter of convenience, he said, and he wants to make it as easy as possible to get a shot.

Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, the Doubletree hotel in Danvers, the Natick Mall and the Hynes Convention Center in Boston will close at the end of June.

Baker stressed, however, that there are still plenty of appointments available at all four sites.