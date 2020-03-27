Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday morning.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the 11 a.m. media availability at the State House.

On Thursday, Baker said he has submitted a request for federal disaster assistance to help provide support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker made a passionate plea for medical resources.

The governor said the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide additional federal assistance to cities, towns, state agencies and nonprofits beyond his March 13 emergency declaration

The governor said the state continues to make progress on expanding its COVID-19 testing, with 21 labs now testing samples in the commonwealth. As of Wednesday, he said 20,000 people had been tested, up from just 2,600 a week ago.

Baker said the state has increased access to tele-health options in recent weeks to allow patients to remotely connect with health care providers. That is now a covered health benefit, he said.

He also announced a new effort to ensure the care and safety of the Boston-area homeless population at the Newton Pavilion. The former hospital is now owned by the state and will be reopened to support the medical needs of the area’s homeless residents.

Earlier this week, Baker announced an extension of the closure of the state's school buildings and non-emergency day care centers through the end of April.

His previous order, made to mitigate the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, had only closed the facilities through April 6. The earliest that all schools, public and private, can now re-open is Monday, May 4. Only residential special education schools are exempt. Child care centers are allowed to remain open if they care for vulnerable children and those from families of essential workers and first responders.

Officials say only 17% of the supply request for equipment from the national stockpile has been fulfilled.

All non-essential businesses have also been ordered to close for two weeks and a stay-at-home advisory is in effect for the state.

Baker has also ordered all grocery stories and pharmacies to set aside an hour when only seniors will be allowed to shop. They are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There are now 2,417 cases of the new coronavirus in Massachusetts, including 25 deaths.