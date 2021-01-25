Gov. Baker to Provide COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Before vaccinations became available in mid-December, Baker laid out a risk-based, three-phase plan that outlined where everyone in the state would fall on the governor's priority list, and rough estimates of when the vaccine phases will unfold.

Health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and first responders were among the first to receive the the vaccine, followed by people who live or work in congregate care sites, such as jails and prisons, and Baker a few days ago fully opened the first phase, making home health workers and others in health care eligible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending vaccine access for those 65 and older, but the state plan places those 65 and older at the end of the second phase.

Baker last week said approvals of vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson could dramatically change the vaccine landscape. In the coming days he is expected to talk about expanded vaccine access infrastructure and the massive undertaking of vaccinating the many groups in the second phase of his plan.

Massachusetts is also relaxing some coronavirus restrictions on Monday as several key metrics used to measure the spread of the disease trend in the right direction.

An order requiring all businesses, including restaurants, close by 9:30 p.m. was lifted at 5 a.m. Monday, along with the state's stay-at-home advisory, which asks people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Restaurants, movie theaters and many other businesses will now be allowed to remain open past 9:30 p.m. Also, a rule that required people to stay at home from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m. except for work or other essential travel has been lifted.

The restrictions were adopted in November as new cases surged.

The latest 7-day average positivity rate in Massachusetts has dropped to 4.83% as of Sunday, down from 7.2% on Jan. 10. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Massachusetts the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts is also on the decline, at 4,271 on Sunday, down from 6,447 on Jan. 10, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Hospitalizations are also falling.

Some safety measures remain in place, including a 25% capacity limit for many businesses, including restaurants and casinos.

The state Department of Public Health reported 3,750 new confirmed cases and 67 new virus-related deaths on Sunday.