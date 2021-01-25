New Massachusetts Vaccine Timeline, Locations: Everything You Need to Know

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new timeline Monday for COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts. He also released new information on vaccination locations across the state and how to schedule an appointment.

Here's what you need to know:

When can I get the COVID vaccine?

The state is currently vaccinating all priority groups for Phase 1, and that will continue through the end of February and possibly beyond.

They include:

Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care

Long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

First responders

Congregate care settings, including corrections and shelters

Home-based health care workers

Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care

Starting on Monday, Feb. 1, those in Phase 2 will also be able to get vaccinated.

The order of Phase 2 will now be:

Individuals 75 and up

Individuals 65 and up, individuals with two or more comorbidities who are at increased risk for severe illness

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers

Individuals with one comorbidity

Phase 2 is expected to run through April.

Starting in April and continuing through June, residents in Phase 3 will be able to get vaccinated.

This includes the rest of the general public.

Where can I get the COVID vaccine?

You can check all eligibility requirements and sign up for an appointment in advance at a location near you by clicking here.

The vaccine requires two doses, and residents must receive the same vaccine for doses one and two, meaning they must receive both doses at the same site location.

There are 103 publicly available vaccination sites in Massachusetts, and Baker said he hopes to have 164 of them by mid-February, with the capacity to administer 305,000 vaccinations each week.

State health officials have set up a map where residents can find a location near them and schedule an appointment. The map specifices the difference between mass vaccination sites, general vaccination sites, pharmacy vaccination sites and local vaccination sites open only to select cities and towns.

For more on Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine timeline, go to mass.gov/covidvaccine.