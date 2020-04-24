Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus Surge

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to give an update on the state's coronavirus surge on Friday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Massachusetts deaths in the coronavirus pandemic topped 2,300 on Thursday as the virus added to what Baker described as a “staggering” toll.

There were 178 new deaths, pushing the overall toll to 2,360, public health officials said. It was the second-highest death tally reported in a single day since the outbreak in Massachusetts began.

There were nearly 3,100 new virus cases reported Thursday — the highest recorded in a single day — bringing the number of confirmed cases to more than 46,000.

Another coronavirus drive-thru testing site is opening in Medford as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker works to ramp up testing throughout the state.

The state also reported Thursday that it has conducted by far the most number of tests in a single day, more than 14,600.

More than 1,000 people with the virus are in intensive care units across the state. The overall number of individuals currently hospitalized because of the virus fell from Wednesday to about 2,800.

The virus also continued to take a toll on long-term care facilities, which have accounted for more than half of all deaths — 1,316.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.