Gov. Healey to make ‘major' transportation funding announcement: Watch live

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to make what her administration is calling a "major" transportation funding announcement on Tuesday in Worcester.

Healey is holding an 11:45 a.m. press conference at Union Station, which hosts commuter rail service and bus lines in a historic building alongside Interstate 290. It is next to the Worcester Regional Transit Authority's central hub.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, Worcester City Manager Eric Batista and numerous other state and local officials. You can watch the announcement live in the video player above.

No further details on the announcement have been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The press conference comes a week after Healey attended the final meeting of a task force she created to develop recommendations "for a long-term, sustainable transportation finance plan that can support safely and reliably support road, rail and transit systems throughout our state." That group's report was due Dec. 31 but has not yet been made public.

"Transportation infrastructure funding -- it's something people have kicked the can on for decades in this state. I'm two years into this, but I've learned that people have kicked the can on a lot -- unmet housing needs, the really tough state of the T when I took office, and financing of necessary transportation infrastructure," the governor said during an interview on GBH News last week. "The philosophy that Kim Driscoll and I have is that as long as we're here, we're not about kicking the can. That brings us into some controversy. It brings us into some debate on stuff."

Healey has already said that she views the fiscal 2026 budget plan she will file this month as "an opportunity for immediate stabilization" of the MBTA's looming budget shortfall over the next few years. But she added that, "I also know we need to think about what are the ways to support the financing that we need to build the world class public transit operation we deserve."

State House News Service contributed to this report.