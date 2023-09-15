Grand jury indicts Duxbury woman accused of killing her 3 kids

A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children before trying to end her own life was indicted by a grand jury Friday, moving her case to superior court.

Lindsay Clancy was indicted on charges of murder and strangulation by a Plymouth County grand jury, the district attorney's office announced.

Clancy, whose defense attorney claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges from Brigham and Women's Hospital in February.

