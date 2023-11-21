Grants putting a dent in Mass. clean energy transition

Ten affordable housing developments in Massachusetts are receiving about $27 million for decarbonization retrofit efforts, and another $23 million in grant funding remains available for low- and moderate-income residential buildings.

For the first funding round, officials say they received 27 applications. Gov. Maura Healey announced the initial grant recipients Tuesday at The Village at Brookline, a mixed-income development in that's receiving almost $6 million.

"This grant program will lower monthly energy bills and maintain affordable housing for families across Massachusetts," Healey said. "Electrifying our buildings presents an important opportunity to drive down energy costs for our residents. We will continue to pursue smart, cost-effective strategies that make our state more affordable, while keeping us on the cutting edge of climate innovation."

With a series of ambitious climate laws designed to reduce carbon emissions, the Democrat-controlled Legislature and Healey are pushing Massachusetts to adopt greener energy systems, and consumers are sizing up the costs and benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

Healey's office announced the $50 million grant program in February, calling it a step toward electrifying buildings and supporting residents most deeply affected by fossil fuels. The money can cover clean energy-minded retrofits and efficiency upgrades in buildings.

Projects that are receiving grant funds are located in Allston, Boston Easthampton, Greenfield, Northampton, Salem, Worcester.

In January, the Department of Energy Resources will begin a second round of reviews from projects seeking grant funding.