Police seek 2 missing teens from East Boston

The Boston Police Department is looking for two teenagers who have been reported missing.

Police said Monday night that they were searching for 16-year-old Christina Santos Rodriguez and 17-year-old Yoraida Toj, both of East Boston.

Authorities did not say when the two teens had last been seen. They released two photos, but did not say which girl is pictured in each one.

Police describe Toj as being about 4'9 and 130 pounds. She has black hair with orange at the end. When she was last seen, Toj was wearing blue or green pants, black and white sneakers and a blue sweater, police said.

Santos Rodriguez is described as being about 5'2 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, a white shirt and black Crocs. She has a nose piercing and is known to wear a lot of makeup, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.