Greek Habits opens in Arlington Center

A new bakery has come to the northwest suburbs.

According to a poster within The Arlington List Facebook group page, Greek Habits is now open in Arlington, moving into the former Elton's Roast Beef & Pizza space on Mass. Ave. in the center of town. The post indicates that the new spot offers such options as crepes, sandwiches, spinach turnovers, coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods, and pastries.

The address for Greek Habits is 478 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02474.

