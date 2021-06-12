MBTA Green Line D Branch Closed For Repairs

The MBTA has shut down its Green Line D branch train service, which runs between Riverside and Kenmore, as crews work on upgrades to the line.

The closures are part of the MBTA's plan to replace 25,000 feeet of track and 6.5 miles of signals on the green line.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The closures will allow crews to work around the clock beginning Saturday thru June 20 and Thursday, June 24 thru Friday, July 2.

For now, commuters should expect shuttle buses between Riverside and Kenmore until June 20.

The agency says it hopes to complete the noisiest track replacement work by early fall, two months ahead of schedule.