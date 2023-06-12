Local

MBTA

Green Line trolley derails near Packard's Corner in Allston, MBTA says

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Blandford and Washington streets

By Marc Fortier

A Green Line trolley has derailed near Packard's Corner in Boston's Allston neighborhood, the MBTA says, which is expected to cause delays.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Washington Street on the Green Line B Branch.

Aerial video showed about a half dozen emergency vehicles surrounding the train, which appears to be at least partially blocking the roadway.

The MBTA said delays should be expected as the buses are dispatched.

The incident was first reported by the MBTA at 1:54 p.m.

