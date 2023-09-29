Boston

Group moving to create museum focused on Mass. LGBTQ+ art, history

One of the backers is Jean Dolin, the artist behind Portraits of Pride, a photography project that was displayed at City Hall during Pride Month this year

By Asher Klein

A group is moving to create Boston's first museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ art and history.

The Boston LGBTQ Museum of Art, History and Culture would celebrate the history of the community in Massachusetts and support its queer artists, organizers said in a news release Friday.

There is no art institution in Boston that focuses on supporting Boston LGBTQ artists and telling the vast history fo the LGBTQ movement that this state has led for decades," said Jean Dolin, one of the people behind the initiative, in a statement. "Working with great partners like The History Project, we will have access to a huge archive of materials, and stories to tell and this museum will do that through a variety of art and historic exhibits and programming."

Dolin is the artist behind Portraits of Pride, a photography project that was displayed at City Hall during Pride Month this year.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Organizers have yet to select a location for the museum, they told NBC10 Boston. Dolin said in the statement that the organizers would consult with the community about the museum as its first exhibit, set for spring, is planned.

More on pride in Boston

Boston Pride For The People Jun 10

‘Joy and celebration': Boston parties at Pride parade once again

Boston Pride For The People Sep 7

Boston Pride for the People: Learning more about what the organization does year-round

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us