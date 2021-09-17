Gunman IDed as Father of 7-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Dorchester Shooting

The man charged in a shooting that caused a 7-year-old girl to be grazed in the head with a bullet on Thursday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood appeared in court Friday.

He was identified as Jesse Fuller, the girl's father. He faces numerous gun charges and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

A Suffolk County prosecutor said Friday that the girl is going to be OK. Boston police said Thursday she was not hospitalized.

The shooting took place on Talbot Avenue. Fuller's attorney said the gun accidentally went off after he got his daughter at a bus stop.

The bullet didn't graze the girl's head, as police say, but was from an unrelated incident, possibly a playground injury, the lawyer said.

The shooting left Dorchester residents and city officials shaken.

"This is obviously a very tragic incident. Fortunately, the 7-year-old only has a graze," Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday.

"Thank God it is a graze, but centimeters from there, we could have been at a very different crime scene," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Lewis Polk, who lives in the neighborhood and walks with his grandson on Talbot Avenue every day, said he felt like he needed to take extra care watching over the boy.

"This neighborhood is not safe. Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan is not safe," he said.