New Hampshire

15-year-old patient missing from New Hampshire psychiatric hospital 

The teen was wearing maroon joggers and a white button-down shirt when he was last seen

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 15-year-old patient who is missing from a psychiatric hospital in Hampstead.

New Hampshire State Police said the teen is a patient at Hampstead Hospital. He was wearing maroon joggers and a white button-down shirt when he was last seen. Anyone who spots someone matching this description is asked to call 911.

No other information or photographs were immediately available.

