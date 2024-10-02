15-year-old patient missing from New Hampshire psychiatric hospital 

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 15-year-old patient who is missing from a psychiatric hospital in Hampstead.

New Hampshire State Police said the teen is a patient at Hampstead Hospital. He was wearing maroon joggers and a white button-down shirt when he was last seen. Anyone who spots someone matching this description is asked to call 911.

No other information or photographs were immediately available.

Troopers are searching the area of Hampstead Hospital for a missing 15-year-old boy who is a patient at the facility. The teenager was last seen wearing maroon joggers and a white button-down shirt. Report sightings of anyone matching the description to 911. pic.twitter.com/9zApL4aDOh — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 2, 2024