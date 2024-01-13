Hampton authorities prepare for major coastal flooding

Hampton Police are preparing for what they say will be major coastal flooding after declaring an emergency during the deluge of last week’s storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for today in this area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It applies to the Southern New Hampshire coastline up to Portsmouth.

High tide is at 12:20 this afternoon and because it’s an astronomical high tide, the water will come in a foot higher than it did on Wednesday. Officials are worried about compounding damage as well as public safety.

The mayor of New Bedford, Jon Mitchell, posted the conditions that Fort Tabor was in on social media during the storm.

"This is why we close the walkways and the fort during storms like this." he wrote.

Here are some tips to keep in mind if you live in a flood zone:

Avoid entering, moving or standing in flood waters.

If you’re told to evacuate, only return home when officials tell you it’s safe to do so.

"Turn Around, Don't Drown!": Don’t drive through flooded roads.

Officials are closing all beach access by 10 a.m., but it could be sooner depending on how fast the water comes in.

“We just want people to be safe. If you find yourself stuck in your home, please call 911. Call the police and fire department directly but we’ll have a number of vehicles, the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Dept. is loaning us on of their high-water vehicles, so we’ll have two of those in operation.” said Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno.

“We’re really doing everything we can to ensure safety during this event. We do need the public’s help though and we’re just asking people not to participate in any activities that could potentially cause them harm which puts other people including the first responders into harm’s way.” he added.