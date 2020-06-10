Harpoon Opens New Outdoor Beer Hall in Boston’s Seaport

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harpoon Brewery is taking its beer hall outdoors.

Outdoors @ Harpoon opened Wednesday at the company's Seaport facility. The new space features picnic tables, tents, converted shipping containers that will serve as bars and food stations and a fence constructed of kegs.

The new beer hall will be open Monday through Wednesday, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All five of Mass. Bay Brewing Company's Brands will be served, including Harpoon, Arctic Summer, City Roots, UFO and Clown Shoes.

Non-alcoholic beverages, homemade pretzels and pizza will also be sold, and Harpoon plans to partner with restaurants to offer pop-ups throughout the summer.

“We have hosted outdoor beer festivals every year for three decades, so enjoying friends and great beer outdoors is in our DNA," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery. "Creating an outdoor concept is something we have wanted to do for a long time. With the state moving to open outdoor hospitality, now felt like the right time to offer our fans a new, safe way to enjoy delicious craft beer, cider, hard seltzer and great food outdoors more often."

Restaurants were allowed to reopen this week for outdoor dining as part of Phase 2 of the state's coronavirus recovery plan. Indoor dining will come at a later date.