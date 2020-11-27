Hazmat Response in Boston's Roxbury Neighborhood: Fire Department

The Boston Fire Department has responded to a Hazmat situation in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.
Fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m. Friday to a Level 3 Hazmat at the rear of 1620 Tremont St., according to fire officials.
The fire department said on Twitter they responded for unknown chemicals at a construction site in the parking lot.
As of 9 p.m., the fire department said the chemical had been neutralized and contained.
No injuries were reported.
The construction contractor is on scene to remove the chemical, according to Boston Fire.
No other details were immediately available.