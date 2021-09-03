Local

Hazmat Teams Responding to 5,000 Gallon Sulfuric Acid Leak in Attleboro

Fire officials said they were called to Robert's Chemical around 9:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Hazardous materials teams are dealing with a 5,000 gallon sulfuric acid leak at a chemical company in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Fire officials said they were called to Robert's Chemical on Victor Road at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a sulfuric acid leak. The company manufactures industrial chemicals and said a 13,000-gallon tank car was actively leaking sulfuric acid.

An estimated 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid have leaked out of the tank car into a containment area outside the building, authorities said.

Everyone inside the building closest to the tank car was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials triggered a Tier 1 Hazmat response and a state hazardous materials team was called in to assist. The incident was later elevated to a Tier 2 response, the classification used for short-term operations.

The state Department of Environmental Protection also responded and is working with Robert's Chemical to facilitate clean-up efforts.

The scene remains active as emergency crews work to stop the leak and conduct clean up, but officials said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the general public.

