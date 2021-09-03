Man Found in Barnstable Street Dies at Hospital, Police Investigating

A man found unresponsive on a street in Barnstable, Massachusetts, early Friday morning later died, police said.

Police are investigating the death of the man, identified as David J. Silva, a 42-year-old from the Cape Cod town. They didn't say how they believe he died.

Officers received a 911 call about Silva around 4 a.m. Friday morning, Barnstable police said. Silva had been found in the middle of Wequaquet Lane in the town's Centerville neighborhood.

Silva was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local and state police are investigating, along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.