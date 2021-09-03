Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Barnstable

Man Found in Barnstable Street Dies at Hospital, Police Investigating

Local and state police are investigating, along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, according to Barnstable police

By Asher Klein

Police investigating a death in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
David Curran

A man found unresponsive on a street in Barnstable, Massachusetts, early Friday morning later died, police said.

Police are investigating the death of the man, identified as David J. Silva, a 42-year-old from the Cape Cod town. They didn't say how they believe he died.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers received a 911 call about Silva around 4 a.m. Friday morning, Barnstable police said. Silva had been found in the middle of Wequaquet Lane in the town's Centerville neighborhood.

Silva was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Swamptoberfest 20 mins ago

Person Setting Up for Swampscott's Swamptoberfest Hurt in Forklift Accident

forecast 53 mins ago

‘Season of Shivers': We're in for a Cold Winter, Old Farmer's Almanac Says

Local and state police are investigating, along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.

This article tagged under:

BarnstableMassachusettsdeath investigationCentervilleBarnstable Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us