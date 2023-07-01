Hazy skies, poor visibility at some Mass. beaches to start holiday weekend

Our Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a dry but hazy start at several beaches in Massachusetts, including Duxbury and Nantasket, as the wildfires in Canada continue to generate a lot of smoke.

Duxbury Beach operations said on Saturday that the beach had poor visibility due to smoke pouring in from the Canadian wildfires. The haze has come and gone a few times today, a tweet said.

Saturday 7/1/23. Visibility at the beach is poor right now due to smoke coming in from Canadian fires. It has come and gone a few times today. pic.twitter.com/ax6SMZxKlk — Duxbury Beach Operations (@BeachDuxbury) July 1, 2023

At Nantasket Beach, NBC10 Boston's Ryan Kath reported it was clear and sunny until about a mile from the beach where the hazy skies made it difficult to even see people in the water.

Clear and sunny up until about a mile from Nantasket. Is this what all beaches look like today?! pic.twitter.com/EMITuRvB0u — Ryan Kath (@RyanNBCBoston) July 1, 2023

Others on Twitter also said Nahant Beach was experiencing the same conditions.

The wildfire smoke from Canada has continued to travel across New England, negatively impacting our air quality; much of the area is seeing low to moderate air quality due to the smoke.

It was a foggy start Saturday morning, with visibility near half a mile or less in many Cape Cod communities and the Islands.

Hazy skies may remain through Sunday early afternoon before rain arrives in the region, but the second half of our holiday weekend should see considerably less overall smoke concentration.

New York City continues to have some of the worst air quality in the world as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves across the continent.