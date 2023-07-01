Local

air quality

Hazy skies, poor visibility at some Mass. beaches to start holiday weekend

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has resulted in poor visibility at beaches like Nantasket and Duxbury

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Tania Leal

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a dry but hazy start at several beaches in Massachusetts, including Duxbury and Nantasket, as the wildfires in Canada continue to generate a lot of smoke.

Duxbury Beach operations said on Saturday that the beach had poor visibility due to smoke pouring in from the Canadian wildfires. The haze has come and gone a few times today, a tweet said.

At Nantasket Beach, NBC10 Boston's Ryan Kath reported it was clear and sunny until about a mile from the beach where the hazy skies made it difficult to even see people in the water.

Others on Twitter also said Nahant Beach was experiencing the same conditions.

The wildfire smoke from Canada has continued to travel across New England, negatively impacting our air quality; much of the area is seeing low to moderate air quality due to the smoke.

It was a foggy start Saturday morning, with visibility near half a mile or less in many Cape Cod communities and the Islands.

Hazy skies may remain through Sunday early afternoon before rain arrives in the region, but the second half of our holiday weekend should see considerably less overall smoke concentration.

Click here for tips on staying healthy as plumes of smoke continue stretching from Canada into parts of the U.S.

New York City continues to have some of the worst air quality in the world as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves across the continent.

