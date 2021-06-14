Head of Charles Regatta to Return This Fall, With Extra Day of Racing: Report

After being canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the iconic Head of the Charles Regatta is set to return to Boston this year with an extra day of racing, the Boston Globe reports.

The world’s largest rowing event, slated for Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, is adding races Friday in a bid to spread out the schedule and allow for the addition of an alumni event on Sunday for 2020 graduates who lost their senior season to coronavirus, the Globe said.

The three-mile race attracts thousands of athletes from around the world and includes rowers of all ages, from 17 to 90-plus. With coronavirus travel restrictions still up in air for the fall, regatta executive director Fred Schoch told the Globe the number of international participants may be lower this year.

All rowers who were accepted for the 2020 event will be allowed to compete this year.

The HOCR board of directors and staff will release additional details about the competition later this summer, including information regarding any COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Globe.