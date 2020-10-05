Local

Education

‘Hear Our Truth': A Special Presentation Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. on NBC10 Boston

Join the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership for the first in a series of family forums

By Staff Reports

In yet another school year centered around class during COVID, listening to our students, families and educators is more important than ever before, especially those from underserved communities.

Join the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for the first in a series of #HearOurTruth Family Forums.

Hear from students, families and community advocates from across the state about how they navigated remote learning last spring, how this school year is going so far, and what state and local education leaders can do to make sure all students continue to learn this year – regardless of how they are learning, and from what communities they are learning.

The forum formally launches MEEP’s #MeetTheMomentMA campaign, which aims to elevate family voices and fight for educational and racial equity in this time of crisis.

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston are proud to be media partners for this campaign.

