Heavy fire requires ‘intensive' manpower to knock down in Malden

Intense flames billowed out of a home early Friday morning in Malden, Massachusetts, calling for a significant response from emergency crews.

Crews with the Malden Fire Department were called to the fire on Newhall Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, and arrived to find heavy fire in the building. Everyone was out of the home when they arrived, according to Malden fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Len Dunn called the fire a difficult one to fight, and said it took intensive manpower to get it knocked down. Challenges included the congested neighborhood, making for a tough time getting equipment in place.

A fire investigation unit was en route early Friday to determine a cause.

The Red Cross and Malden Emergency Management were said to be helping the eight people impacted by the fire.