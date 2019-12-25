police presence

Heavy Police Activity Reported at Parking Garage Near MBTA Ruggles Station

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Police are expected to give an update at 3:15 p.m. Watch above.

Northeastern University police have warned the public to stay away from a garage owned by the university near the Ruggles MBTA Station due to heavy police activity in the area.

MBTA Director of Communications Joe Pesaturo said bus service in the immediate area is temporarily shut down. It is unclear when the service will be restored.

Authorities did not detail what police were responding to. An SUV was seen behind police tape on the roof of a parking structure.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MBTA police for more information.

